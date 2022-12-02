Bolden (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Bolden was limited throughout Week 13 prep due to a calf injury and is considered questionable for Sunday. The backup running back has played primarily on special teams this season, so his potential absence shouldn't impact the Raiders offense. However, Josh Jacobs (calf) is also questionable, so if both aforementioned players are sidelined, Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah would likely operate as Las Vegas' top two backs against Los Angeles.