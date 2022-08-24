Bolden and Ameer Abdullah both have been getting passing-down work with the first-team offense in recent practices, Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur or The Athletic report.

Earlier reports suggested Abdullah was the favorite for the role as Las Vegas' preferred pass-catching back, but Bolden is a capable receiver who has a lengthy history with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniel. Both backs have ample experience on special teams, so the Raiders can afford to keep four running backs on the Week 1 roster, with the two mentioned above joined by probable starter Josh Jacobs and rookie Zamir White.