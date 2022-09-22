Bolden (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
Bolden logged his second consecutive limited practice Thursday after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. The running back was unable to suit up in Week 2 against Arizona. Expect Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah to share the workload behind lead back Josh Jacobs once again if Bolden is unable to get healthy before the Raiders' Week 3 matchup.
