Bolden (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Bolden logged his second consecutive limited practice Thursday after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. The running back was unable to suit up in Week 2 against Arizona. Expect Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah to share the workload behind lead back Josh Jacobs once again if Bolden is unable to get healthy before the Raiders' Week 3 matchup.

