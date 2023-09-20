Bolden played all 14 of his snaps on special teams Sunday in the Raiders' 38-10 loss to the Bills.
Bolden has dressed for both of the Raiders' first two games and should continue to avoid the weekly inactive list thanks to his status as a core special-teams contributor. However, so long as both Josh Jacobs and Zamir White are healthy, Bolden likely won't have any opportunities to pick up snaps out of the backfield.
More News
-
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: Handles just 26 touches in 2022•
-
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: Season-high eight carries in loss•
-
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: Sheds injury designation•
-
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: Considered limited Monday•
-
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: Available Week 13•
-
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: Iffy for Week 13•