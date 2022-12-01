Bolden (calf) was listed as a limited participant during the Raiders' walkthrough Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the team's official site reports.

Bolden was forced out early with a calf injury during Sunday's win over the Seahawks, and it's unclear if he was able to return to this contest. While the nature of this issue is still unknown, the 32-year-old running back will now have two more practices to improve his status before this Sunday's game against the Chargers. Bolden has recorded two rushes for 10 yards and five receptions (on five targets) for 32 yards while almost exclusively playing on special teams since Week 4, so he'll likely continue to play a limited offensive role when healthy.