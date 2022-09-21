Bolden (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
Bolden was inactive this past weekend against the Cardinals, but his limited participation Wednesday suggests that he has a chance to return to action this Sunday against the Titans. In Bolden's absence in Week 2, Ameer Abdullah and rookie Zamir White handled change-of-pace work behind lead back Josh Jacobs.
More News
-
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: Inactive in Week 2•
-
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: Doubtful for Week 2•
-
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: In mix for passing-down role•
-
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: Signs with Raiders•