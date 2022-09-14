Bolden (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Prior to exiting this past Sunday's season opener against the Chargers, Bolden logged 16 snaps while working behind Josh Jacobs. In doing so, he rushed three times for seven yards while securing both of his targets for 21 yards and a TD. If Bolden is out or limited this weekend against the Cardinals, Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White could see added backfield snaps for the Raiders in Week 2.
