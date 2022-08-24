Bolden and Ameer Abdullah both have been getting passing-down work with the first-team offense in practice, Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur or The Athletic report.
Earlier reports suggested Abdullah was the favorite for the third-down/hurry-up role, but Bolden is a capable pass catcher who has a lengthy history with Raiders coach Josh McDaniel. Both guys have played a ton of special teams, so the Raiders can afford to keep four running backs with the two mentioned above joined by probable starter Josh Jacobs and rookie Zamir White.
