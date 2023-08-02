Facyson (leg) was carted off during Raiders practice Tuesday after suffering an apparent leg injury, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Facyson was standing out at camp before suffering this leg injury, but head coach Josh McDaniels doesn't believe he'll be out for a long period of time. He told reporters Wednesday that there's no update on the veteran cornerback's injury, but "it won't be too long term." Once he returns to full health, expect the 28-year-old to serve as a rotational corner for the Raiders ahead of the coming season.