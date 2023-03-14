Facyson and the Raiders agreed to terms on a contract Monday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Facyson played in a rotational role at cornerback for the Colts last season, recording 28 tackles (26 solo) over the course of 16 games. Coming to Las Vegas, its likely the 28-year-old will continue to serve as a depth option as a member of the Raider's defensive backfield.
