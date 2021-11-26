Facyson has been ruled out from returning to Thursday's matchup against the Cowboys after suffering a concussion.
Facyson suffered the injury in the second half of Thursday's game. He racked up six targets prior to his exit and is a key contributor in the Raiders' secondary. With Keisean Nixon (ankle) also sidelined, Las Vegas will have to close out the game with limited personnel.
