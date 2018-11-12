LaFell could be headed for an increased role in Week 11 against the Cardinals while fellow receivers Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant tend to knee injuries, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

LaFell has caught at least three passes in as many contests since the Raiders' Week 7 bye, but could solidify himself as the No. 1 option at receiver if Nelson (knee) is forced to miss some time. Additionally, Bryant appears to be prepared for an extended absence as the Raiders may need to bring in another pass catcher from the free agent pool. LaFell's underwhelming competition at wide receiver includes Seth Roberts, Marcell Ateman and Dwayne Harris moving forward.