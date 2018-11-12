Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Could play major role against Arizona
LaFell could be headed for an increased role in Week 11 against the Cardinals while fellow receivers Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant tend to knee injuries, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
LaFell has caught at least three passes in as many contests since the Raiders' Week 7 bye, but could solidify himself as the No. 1 option at receiver if Nelson (knee) is forced to miss some time. Additionally, Bryant appears to be prepared for an extended absence as the Raiders may need to bring in another pass catcher from the free agent pool. LaFell's underwhelming competition at wide receiver includes Seth Roberts, Marcell Ateman and Dwayne Harris moving forward.
More News
-
Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Tallies season high in receiving yards•
-
Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Leads receiving corps in snaps•
-
Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Runs ahead of Bryant in loss•
-
Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Full practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Won't play Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...