Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Dealing with torn Achilles' tendon
LaFell ruptured his Achilles' tendon in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Cardinals and is expected to require season-ending surgery, a team source told Scott Bair of NBC Sports California. The receiver is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.
The report confirms the Raiders' initial fear that LaFell tore the tendon in his left leg, which limited the wideout to playing only 37 of the team's 68 offensive snaps prior to his departure. LaFell still helped out those who used him in fantasy lineups with two receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but assuming the MRI results match the Raiders' expectations, he'll be sidelined for the team's final six games. The 32-year-old's injury puts a battered Oakland receiving corps in even rougher shape, as Jordy Nelson (knee) and Martavis Bryant (knee) were both sidelined for the Week 11 victory and could be at risk of missing more game action.
