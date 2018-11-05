LaFell caught all three of his targets for a total of 20 receiving yards in Thursday's 34-3 loss to the 49ers.

LaFell led the Raiders' receiving corps in snaps played, but failed to translate this feat into an efficient output as he averaged just 6.7 yards per catch. He's clearly risen above Martavis Bryant in the pecking order at wide receiver, so expect LaFell to draw the start once again in Week 10 against the Chargers.