LaFell played 92 percent of snaps on offense in Sunday's 42-28 loss to Indianapolis, catching three of four targets for 39 yards and a touchdown.

LaFell unexpectedly replaced Amari Cooper in the starting lineup while Martavis Bryant played just seven snaps and failed to draw a single target. It's only fair to expect the same alignment during Thursday's game in San Francisco, though the Raiders would be wise to eventually take a closer look at Bryant in a regular role.