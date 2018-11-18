Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Ruptured Achilles is feared
There are fears that LaFell suffered a ruptured Achilles on Sunday against the Cardinals, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
If so, the Raiders' wideout corps -- already dealing with knee injuries to both Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant -- will be further taxed. The team's other options at the position are currently Seth Roberts, Marcell Ateman, Dwayne Harris (chest) and Saeed Blacknall, hardly a fantasy who's-who.
More News
-
Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Suffers Achilles' injury•
-
Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Could play major role against Arizona•
-
Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Tallies season high in receiving yards•
-
Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Leads receiving corps in snaps•
-
Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Runs ahead of Bryant in loss•
-
Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Full practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...