There are fears that LaFell suffered a ruptured Achilles on Sunday against the Cardinals, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

If so, the Raiders' wideout corps -- already dealing with knee injuries to both Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant -- will be further taxed. The team's other options at the position are currently Seth Roberts, Marcell Ateman, Dwayne Harris (chest) and Saeed Blacknall, hardly a fantasy who's-who.