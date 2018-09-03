The Raiders have signed LaFell, the team's official site reports.

With Martavis Bryant having been cut loose this past weekend, the Raiders were looking for added depth behind top wideouts Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson. Enter LaFell, who has a chance to supplant Seth Roberts as the team's No. 3 wideout once he gets up to speed with the Oakland offense. Neither of those two are high-upside fantasy options at this stage, but they do merit a look by those in deep leagues scrambling to replace Bryant.

