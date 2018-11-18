Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Suffers Achilles' injury
LaFell was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals with an Achilles' injury.
Per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, LaFell wasn't able to apply pressure onto his left leg, which isn't a good sign as it pertains to the wideout's Achilles'. Prior to his exit, LaFell caught two of his three targets for 29 yards and a TD. With Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant already out Sunday, the Raiders' wideout corps is now down to Marcell Ateman, Seth Roberts, Dwayne Harris and Saeed Blacknall.
More News
-
Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Could play major role against Arizona•
-
Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Tallies season high in receiving yards•
-
Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Leads receiving corps in snaps•
-
Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Runs ahead of Bryant in loss•
-
Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Full practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Limited participant Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...