LaFell was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals with an Achilles' injury.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, LaFell wasn't able to apply pressure onto his left leg, which isn't a good sign as it pertains to the wideout's Achilles'. Prior to his exit, LaFell caught two of his three targets for 29 yards and a TD. With Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant already out Sunday, the Raiders' wideout corps is now down to Marcell Ateman, Seth Roberts, Dwayne Harris and Saeed Blacknall.

