Raiders' Brandon LaFell: Tallies season high in receiving yards
LaFell caught four of six passing attempts for 47 yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Chargers.
The performance marks LaFell's third consecutive game with at least three catches. He has vaulted to the top of the Raiders' depth chart at wide receiver since their bye and could be on the verge of even more opportunities with Martavis Bryant suffering a PCL injury in the contest and Jordy Nelson also exiting for a time due to a quad issue. Nevertheless, with the Raiders struggling to sustain drives and a tough Week 11 matchup at Arizona up next, it is doubtful the 32-year-old becomes a dependable option in fantasy.
