LaFell (Achilles) said he intends to return in 2019, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. "I'm definitely coming back," LaFell said in December. "I'm leaving on my own terms. I'm not leaving like this. I'll be back. I'll definitely be back."

LaFell ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg last November and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year. While the 32-year-old likely won't be healthy again until June or July given the six-to-nine-month timetable for recovery that typically accompanies the injury he's dealing with, LaFell seems to have a great shot of being ready by the time training camps usually start up around the league.