Raiders' Brandon Marshall: Reaches deal with Oakland
Marshall signed a one-year, $4.1 million deal with the Raiders on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Marshall comes to Oakland to form an interesting linebacking corps that otherwise includes Tahir Whitehead and ex-Bengal Vontaze Burfict. However, it's not clear who will take on the primary middle linebacker role in this system, making it hard to guess whether Marshall can return to his 100-tackle ways with the Raiders in 2019. The seven-year pro topped 102 tackles in all three seasons in which he's played at least 14 games.
More News
-
Brandon Marshall: Visiting Oakland•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Expected to hit open market•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Will play in Week16•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Sheds injury designation•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Sitting Week 14•
-
Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Unlikely to play versus Niners•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...