Raiders' Brandon Marshall: Reaches deal with Oakland

Marshall signed a one-year, $4.1 million deal with the Raiders on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Marshall comes to Oakland to form an interesting linebacking corps that otherwise includes Tahir Whitehead and ex-Bengal Vontaze Burfict. However, it's not clear who will take on the primary middle linebacker role in this system, making it hard to guess whether Marshall can return to his 100-tackle ways with the Raiders in 2019. The seven-year pro topped 102 tackles in all three seasons in which he's played at least 14 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories