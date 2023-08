The Raiders placed Parker on injured reserve Tuesday with an unspecified injury.

For the second season in a row, Parker finds himself on IR after suffering an injury in training camp. Unless he reaches an injury settlement with Las Vegas, the 27-year-old won't be eligible to play during the 2023 campaign. A third-round draft pick in 2018, Parker started at right tackle in 12 games as a rookie and in 13 games in his fourth professional season in 2021.