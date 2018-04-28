Raiders' Brandon Parker: Heading to Oakland
The Raiders selected Parker in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 65th overall.
New coach Jon Gruden is establishing a pattern early in this year's draft, going after raw offensive tackles with major upside. The Raiders got a project in Kolton Miller out of UCLA in the first round and doubled down with another high-upside tackle in Parker. At 6-foot-7, 323 pounds with 35.0-inch arms, Parker is a hulking tackle prospect that could be dominant if he puts it all together. However, he'll face a learning curve in coming from North Carolina A&T in addition to the fact that he had some inconsistencies on film that'll need to be coached up. Fortunately, the Raiders have time to develop him considering Donald Penn and Miller project as the starting bookends for 2018.
