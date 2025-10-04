The Raiders placed Jackson on injured reserve Friday due to a foot injury.

Jackson saw his practice participation steadily decrease over the week, and his foot injury is severe enough for him to require a stint on injured reserve. He'll be forced to miss at least four games, making Week 10 against the Broncos on Thursday, Nov. 6 the earliest he can return. Jackson has logged three tackles (two solo) through three games while serving solely on special teams this season.