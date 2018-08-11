Raiders' Breno Giacomini: Misses preseason opener with injury
Giacomini didn't play in Friday's preseason opener because of an injury, NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Giacomini was brought in to provide the Raiders with some depth on the offensive line, but the well-traveled lineman will now have to work his way back to guarantee a spot on the 53-man roster.
