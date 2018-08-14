Raiders' Breno Giacomini: Sidelined by knee injury
Giacomini has missed much of the early portion of camp due to a knee issue, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Giacomini is in the mix for starts at right tackle this season, but missing a chunk of time during the preseason won't help his case for the job. He missed practice again Monday and there is no indication of when he may return to the gridiron.
