Giacomini signed with the Raiders on Thursday, the Raiders' official site announced.

Giacomini is set to join his fifth different team in his 11-year career, after logging previous stints with the Packers, Seahawks, Jets and Texans. Last season the veteran started all 16 games at right tackle for the Texans but allowed nine sacks, eight hits and 64 hurries according to Pro Football Focus.

