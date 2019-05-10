Raiders' Brian Burt: Signs with Oakland
Burt signed a contract with the Raiders on Friday.
Burt transferred to Fresno State from Ventura (Calif.) College, where he rushed for 563 yards and four touchdowns while catching 14 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016. The Washington native joined a crowded receiving corps at Fresno State, but appeared in six games as a senior in 2018.
