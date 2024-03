The Raiders are slated to release Hoyer, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hoyer appeared in three games (including one start) with the Raiders during the 2023 regular season, en route to completing 23 of 42 passing attempts for 231 yards and two interceptions. With a new GM (Tom Telesco) on board in 2024, Las Vegas will move on from the 38-year-old signal caller, who now represents an option for teams looking for a veteran NFL backup with ample starting experience.