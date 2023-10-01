Hoyer is set to remain the Raiders' No. 2 quarterback Sunday against the Chargers with rookie Aidan O'Connell expected to start the team's Week 4 matchup in place of Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion), Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With 77 appearances and 40 starts on his NFL resume, the 37-year-old Hoyer brings far more experience to the table, but O'Connell -- a rookie fourth-round pick out of Purdue -- offers more upside at this stage of his career. Even though O'Connell had been a healthy inactive for the Raiders' first three games while Hoyer served as Garoppolo's backup, the 25-year-old signal-caller impressed in the preseason and will now get the chance to show that he can replicate that success in the regular season. O'Connell could still have a short leash if he struggles early on Sunday, however, so Hoyer may end up seeing action despite remaining in the No. 2 role.