Hoyer completed 23 of 42 pass attempts for 231 yards across three contests with the Raiders in 2023, but he didn't see any game action after rookie Aidan O'Connell secured the full-time starting job Week 9.

Hoyer threw a pair of interceptions Week 7 against the Bears in what turned out to be his final on-field performance of the season, which ultimately allowed the aforementioned O'Connell to prove himself worthy of a roster spot moving forward. Although a $2.6 million dead cap hit would accompany Hoyer's potential release this offseason, it'd be surprising for the Raiders not to move on from the 38-year-old signal caller, especially given former coach Josh McDaniels' and former general manager Dave Ziegler's departure from the organization. At this stage in his career, retirement isn't off the table for Hoyer, either.