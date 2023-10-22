Hoyer completed 17 of 32 passes for 129 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Bears.

Getting the start with Jimmy Garoppolo (back) inactive, Hoyer struggled to move the ball, and the Raiders generated only two field goals while the veteran QB was under center. He got replaced by Aidan O'Connell late in the game after throwing a pick-six, and per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the switch wasn't the result of an injury to Hoyer but simply a product of the lopsided score. Garoppolo is expected back in Week 8 against the Lions, but Hoyer might not even dress as the No. 2 quarterback after this dismal performance.