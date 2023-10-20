Either Hoyer or Aidan O'Connell will start Sunday against the Bears, as Jimmy Garoppolo (back) was ruled out Friday.

O'Connell got the starting nod when Garoppolo missed Week 4 due to a concussion, but Hoyer has been working as Garoppolo's primary backup, and the veteran came on in relief after Garoppolo hurt his back Week 6. Coach Josh McDaniels said both available quarterbacks have enjoyed a strong week of practice, but he has yet to name a starter for Sunday's battle of backup quarterbacks against a Bears team that's expected to deploy Tyson Bagent under center with Justin Fields (thumb) unavailable.