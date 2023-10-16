Hoyer stepped in for injured starter Jimmy Garoppolo (back) against the Patriots on Sunday, completing six of 10 pass attempts for 102 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers in the 21-17 win.

Garoppolo went down awkwardly after a pass attempt late in the second quarter favoring his back. The oft-injured quarterback did not return after halftime, leaving Hoyer to finish off the narrow victory over New England. The severity of Garoppolo's injury will likely be revealed in the coming days after quarterback was taken to a local hospital to have his back examined. Hoyer could remain the No. 2 option even if the Raiders' starter can't suit up for the team's next game, as was the case in Week 4 when rookie Aidan O'Connell was elevated from the practice squad to start over the veteran. Both Hoyer and O'Connell would be risky fantasy plays should either be asked to start against Chicago in Week 7.