Raiders' Brian Price: Limited in practice Saturday
Price (hamstring) was a limited participant in Saturday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Price was claimed off waivers by Oakland earlier this week. The 24-year-old appears in line to compete for a rotational role in the Raiders' defensive line when healthy, but it remains to be seen whether Price will suit up for the team's season opener against the Rams on Monday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football consensus rankings
SportsLine's consensus fantasy football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 1
-
Week 1 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 1.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...