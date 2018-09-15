Price (hamstring) is absent from the Raiders' injury report ahead of their matchup with the Broncos on Sunday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Price was only able to take on a limited role both Wednesday and Thursday at practice, but he participated fully Friday. It seems as though Oakland was just erring on the side of caution with its starting defensive tackle. Barring any setbacks, he looks full go for Week 2.

More News
Our Latest Stories