The Raiders selected Brown in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 250th overall.

Brown becomes the second running back selected by the Raiders less than 24 hours after declining Josh Jacobs' fifth-year option, joining Zamir White. After starting out at Duke, Brown transferred to UCLA where he appeared in 17 games over two seasons. He was largely overtaken by Zach Charbonnet in 2021 but Brown still produced 615 yards and seven touchdowns at a 6.0 YPC clip. Brown wasn't heavily used as a pass-catcher but was efficient when targeted, snaring 18 of 19 targets for 129 yards in 2021. He ran a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day, so athleticism is below baseline for an NFL running back and it will be an uphill battle to crack the roster despite being drafted.