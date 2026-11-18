Bowers (ankle) wasn't spotted on the field for Wednesday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Bowers will go down as a non-participant in the Raiders' first Week 11 session, after head coach Klint Kubiak deemed the star tight end day-to-day due to the ankle injury he sustained in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Seahawks. Though Kubiak suggested that Bowers' injury isn't anything significant, the 24-year-old will still likely need to practice in some fashion Thursday or Friday to have a shot at playing this Sunday in Denver.