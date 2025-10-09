Bowers (knee) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Bowers, who was sidelined for the first time in his career in last Sunday's 40-6 loss to the Colts, has now missed four straight practices dating back to last week, so what he's able to do during Friday's session will loom large in terms of his chances of playing this weekend against the Titans. If Bowers ends up sitting out a second straight game, Michael Mayer -- who has cleared concussion protocol and practiced fully Wednesday -- would step in as the Raiders' top tight end.