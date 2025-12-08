Raiders' Brock Bowers: Another touchdown in losing effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bowers recorded four receptions on five targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Broncos.
Bowers made a quick impact in the game, with his first catch going for a 15-yard score on the final play of the first quarter. That matched his longest gain of the game, and though his performance was muted for most of the remainder of the contest, Bowers ultimately finished second on the team in targets, receptions and yards. He will remain plagued by poor quarterback play for the rest of the season, though he has still managed six touchdowns in his last six matchups.
