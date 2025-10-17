Bowers (knee) was present for practice Friday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Bowers didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but the tight end's presence at Friday's session offers hope that he could play Sunday against the Chiefs after having missed two straight games. The Raiders' upcoming injury report will reveal both Bowers' official participation level, as well as his Week 7 game status. Las Vegas has a Week 8 bye, so if there's any concern of a possible setback with Bowers' knee, the team could elect to err on the side of caution this week.