Bowers caught seven of eight targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-17 loss to the 49ers. He also rushed once for two yards and lost a fumble.

Bowers had a 21-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter and came one yard short of scoring again on a 33-yard catch on a fourth-quarter drive that ended with a Kirk Cousins interception in the end zone. The star TE has reached 70 receiving yards in all seven of his appearances this season and is up to six touchdowns. Bowers came five receiving yards shy of his season high and continues to roll, even as the 4-5 Raiders drop out of contention in the AFC. He'll likely face more resistance in Week 10 against the Seahawks, who just held Cardinals TE Trey McBride to 54 yards.