The Raiders believe Bowers (knee) has a chance to return to action Week 2 at the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 20, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bowers underwent a meniscus trim this past Tuesday that will sideline him for the season opener, but Schefter added that "there's a realistic chance" the standout tight end will sit out only Week 1 and then be active next weekend. He likely will need to mix into drills for multiple practices in a row to give Las Vegas' medical staff confidence that he'll be able to handle game action. In any case, Bowers will hand off most of the TE reps to Michael Mayer this Sunday.