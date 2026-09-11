Raiders coach Klint Kubiak confirmed Friday that Bowers (knee) won't play Sunday against Miami, but Kubiak did say the tight end "will be back soon," per Levi Edwards of Raiders.com.

When asked if an absence of 1-2 games was an accurate expectation, Kubiak replied, "I'm not going to talk about timelines," per Sam Warren of The Athletic. All eyes will be on Bowers' practice participation (or lack thereof) next week. For now, the Raiders have Michael Mayer ticketed for a large role at tight end, with Ian Thomas and various WRs also in the mix to pick up some unexpected snaps in Bowers' absence this Sunday against the Dolphins.