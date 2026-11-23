Raiders coach Klink Kubiak said after Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Broncos that he's optimistic Bowers (ankle/quadriceps) will be available to face the Browns on Nov. 29, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Bowers "was not ready to play" against Denver, per Kubiak, but the head coach believes Vegas' star tight end could be ready to return in Week 12 against the Browns on SNF. Bowers was held to 18 yards by the Seahawks during Fernando Mendoza's first regular-season start in Week 10 after mustering at least 70 receiving yards in each of his seven games with Kirk Cousins.