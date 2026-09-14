Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak labeled Bowers (knee) as day-to-day Monday, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

After Bowers underwent a meniscus trim procedure last Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the star tight end expected to miss only "a game or two" before making his 2026 debut. Though a partial meniscectomy often entails a recovery period closer to one month, Bowers -- who sat out the Raiders' season-opening win over the Dolphins -- appears to be bouncing back well from his operation and looks like he could have a real chance of suiting up next Sunday against the Chargers. Per Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com, Kubiak said that he'll heed the advice of trainers in determining when Bowers will be ready to play, and the 23-year-old's activity in practices is also likely to be a factor in the decision. While Bowers was sidelined for Week 1, Michael Mayer stepped in as the Raiders' top tight end against the Dolphins and finished with six catches for 32 yards on seven targets.