Bowers brought in six of eight targets for 28 yards in the Raiders' 31-0 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Bowers led the Raiders in receptions, targets and even receiving yards on an afternoon during which Kenny Pickett netted just 64 yards on his 15 completions. The talented tight end's production has been capped to an extent this season due to Las Vegas' suboptimal quarterback situation, but Bowers will still head into a tough Week 16 road matchup against the Texans next Sunday afternoon with at least four receptions in five consecutive games.