Though Bowers (undisclosed) was present for practice Friday, he didn't participate in the session, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

At this stage, there's been no report of an injury in play, so it's possible that Friday was simply a rest day for Bowers. As the coming season approaches, the 2024 first-rounder is bound to remain a focal point of a Raiders passing attack now helmed by QB Geno Smith, with the tight end out of Georgia currently viewed as the consensus No. 1 option at his position in fantasy rankings.