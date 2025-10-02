Bowers (knee) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Bowers has had his practice reps impacted from time to time since injuring his left knee Week 1 at New England. He's still been regularly involved in the Raiders offense through the first four games of the season, hauling in 19 of 27 passes for 225 yards, but he's still in search of his initial end-zone visit. After following up Wednesday's limited session with no activity one day later, Bowers may not escape Week 5 prep without a designation ahead of Sunday's contest at Indianapolis.