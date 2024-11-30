Bowers secured 10 of 14 targets for 140 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 19-17 loss to the Chiefs on Friday. He also rushed once for two yards.

Bowers led the Raiders across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, with the middle total also serving as a new career high. The performance served as Bowers' second 100-yard game and third with double-digit receptions, and the rookie first-round pick added his fourth touchdown catch of the campaign on a 33-yard grab late in the third quarter. Bowers also made a clutch 25-yard reception on Las Vegas' final drive, and he carries an immense fantasy ceiling in all formats heading into a Week 14 road matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 8.